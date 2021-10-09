Esports Technologies, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EBET) Lock-Up Period To Expire on October 12th

Esports Technologies’ (NASDAQ:EBET) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, October 12th. Esports Technologies had issued 2,400,000 shares in its IPO on April 15th. The total size of the offering was $14,400,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ:EBET opened at $22.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.15. Esports Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBET. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Esports Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Esports Technologies during the second quarter worth $69,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Esports Technologies in the second quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Esports Technologies in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Esports Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting.

