Ethereum Yield Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,145.00 (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Ethereum Yield has a total market capitalization of $543,899.53 and $1,145.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be bought for about $5.44 or 0.00009872 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Yield alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00049402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.10 or 0.00230676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00101909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00012090 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Profile

Ethereum Yield (CRYPTO:ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm . The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Yield

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Yield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Yield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.