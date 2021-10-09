Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 8,826 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Bbva USA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,181. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.39. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.48 and a one year high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.