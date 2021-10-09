Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,370 shares during the period. Pacer WealthShield ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 183.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 80.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 208,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 27,768 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.37. 7,869 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.26.

