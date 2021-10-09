Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,592 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,868 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 12,216.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,520 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in American Express by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,122,567,000 after acquiring an additional 938,790 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,757,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $814,385,000 after acquiring an additional 698,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.15. 2,374,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.72.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

