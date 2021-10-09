Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.81. 16,062,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,641,873. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.72. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $218.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

