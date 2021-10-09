Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,541,000 after acquiring an additional 639,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,027,000 after acquiring an additional 324,815 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,520,000 after acquiring an additional 492,486 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,592 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $402.49. 3,959,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,298. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $296.37 and a one year high of $417.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.38.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

