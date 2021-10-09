Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up 0.8% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Truist Financial by 325.3% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,678,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,469,069. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.92 and its 200-day moving average is $57.47.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

