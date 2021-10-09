Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Short Interest Down 16.8% in September

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the August 31st total of 71,600 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 116,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ESEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Euroseas in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Euroseas from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Euroseas stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. Euroseas has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $209.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. Euroseas had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Euroseas will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Euroseas by 2,272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Euroseas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Euroseas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Euroseas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Euroseas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 6.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

