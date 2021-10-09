Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eutelsat Communications S.A. a satellite operator. Its satellites broadcasts television channels to cable and satellite homes. The Company’s satellites also serves fixed and mobile telecommunications services, TV contribution markets, corporate networks, and broadband markets for Internet Service Providers and for transport, maritime and in-flight markets. Eutelsat’s broadband subsidiary, Skylogic, markets and operates access to high speed Internet services through teleports that serve enterprises, local communities, government agencies and aid organizations. Eutelsat Communications S.A. is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eutelsat Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Eutelsat Communications stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. Eutelsat Communications has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

