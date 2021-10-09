Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

EVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Evolent Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -40.61 and a beta of 2.40.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $790,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,648 shares of company stock worth $3,682,931. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,495,000 after acquiring an additional 93,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,859,000 after purchasing an additional 424,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,427,000 after purchasing an additional 309,949 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,163,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,093,000 after purchasing an additional 60,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,638,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,843,000 after purchasing an additional 109,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

