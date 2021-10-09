Expanse Trading 20.6% Higher This Week (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Expanse has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $9,702.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for $0.0613 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 93.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

