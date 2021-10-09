Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 334 ($4.36) and last traded at GBX 338.50 ($4.42). 1,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 30,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340 ($4.44).

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.06. The stock has a market cap of £170.67 million and a P/E ratio of -9.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 412.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 381.65.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN)

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company in Finland. It has a pipeline of drug development projects focusing on acute trauma, cancer growth and spread, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidates are Traumakine, a recombinant human IFN beta-1a, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS); and Clevegen, an immunotherapy candidate, designed to prevent tumor growth and metastasis that targets the tumor immune suppressor molecule; and D-ARDS, a diagnostic tool to estimate ARDS severity and to follow ARDS outcome.

