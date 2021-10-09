FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FGEN. Raymond James raised shares of FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

FGEN opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.93.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. FibroGen’s revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FibroGen will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thane Wettig acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 49.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 26,976 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FibroGen in the second quarter worth $12,272,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 116.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 409,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 220,297 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 106,587.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 24,515 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 40.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

