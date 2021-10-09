Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the August 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ONEQ opened at $56.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.25. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $59.89.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 865.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,416,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.