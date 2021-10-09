Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Major Shareholder Sells $6,375,000.00 in Stock

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $6,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

FOA stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $389.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $9,156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000.

FOA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

