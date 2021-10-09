First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.64.

FA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays started coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.04. The stock had a trading volume of 374,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,557. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.72. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $174.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Advantage will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.