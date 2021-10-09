First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will report sales of $14.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.40 million. First Community reported sales of $14.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $57.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.90 million to $57.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $57.66 million, with estimates ranging from $56.80 million to $58.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

FCCO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,647. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86. First Community has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $148.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in First Community by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 314,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,283,000 after buying an additional 69,654 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Community in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Community by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 196,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 57,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Community by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 32,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in First Community by 430.3% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 35,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 28,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

