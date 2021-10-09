First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Position Decreased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,291 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 107,416 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.15% of First Republic Bank worth $46,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 3.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.31.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.03. The company had a trading volume of 583,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,451. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.53. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $120.03 and a 12-month high of $206.76.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.