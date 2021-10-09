First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Up 18.7% in September

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,300 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the August 31st total of 271,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $995,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 34,579 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPF stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $26.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

