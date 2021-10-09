First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 14,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 176,765 shares.The stock last traded at $33.68 and had previously closed at $33.35.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

