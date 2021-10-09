FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after buying an additional 58,662 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 152,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 63,608 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 378,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 44,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

FE stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $39.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $37.36.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

