FirstService Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for FirstService in a report released on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. William Blair also issued estimates for FirstService’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$863.90 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService to C$251.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on FirstService to C$232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of FirstService to C$239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$228.25.

FirstService stock opened at C$228.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$235.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. FirstService has a 1 year low of C$162.91 and a 1 year high of C$249.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 21.56%.

In related news, Director Frederick Reichheld sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$250.80, for a total value of C$928,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,567,007.60. Also, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$245.50, for a total value of C$73,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$45,717,992. Insiders sold 8,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,072 in the last quarter.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

