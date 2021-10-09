Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.48.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of FIVN traded down $5.65 on Friday, hitting $142.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,387,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,348. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.42. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $130.32 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.24 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $193,448.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 94,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,751,669.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,582 shares of company stock worth $9,543,773. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Five9 by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,889,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 692.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 52,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

