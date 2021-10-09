Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $176.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Five9 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.77.

FIVN opened at $142.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -201.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.49 and a 200-day moving average of $175.42. Five9 has a 52 week low of $130.32 and a 52 week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total value of $619,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,582 shares of company stock worth $9,543,773. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 454.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth $78,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 249.4% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in Five9 by 150.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

