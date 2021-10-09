FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Shares Up 0.1%

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.31 and last traded at $26.30. 97,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 205,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDTT. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 77.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 6,056.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter.

