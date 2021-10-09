Fmr LLC Buys 18,872 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,076,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,872 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.09% of OneMain worth $723,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,804,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,917,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 345.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,699,000 after acquiring an additional 688,702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 50,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 131,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,014,530.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMF opened at $56.77 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.16. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.03.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.28 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

