Fmr LLC Buys 249,086 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 249,086 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 6.04% of Quanta Services worth $761,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 126.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 47.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.46.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $112.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.18 and a 12 month high of $119.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.86 and a 200-day moving average of $97.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

