Fmr LLC Buys 50,559 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,144,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,559 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 14.98% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $843,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,930,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,117,000 after acquiring an additional 946,011 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,462 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,837,000 after acquiring an additional 487,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,275,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,778,000 after acquiring an additional 312,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,729,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,645,000 after acquiring an additional 56,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IONS opened at $34.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

IONS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.17.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

