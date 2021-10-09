Fmr LLC Has $705.39 Million Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,664,456 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 5.82% of The Mosaic worth $705,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 968.1% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $40.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $40.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average is $33.09.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.03.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.