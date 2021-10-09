Fmr LLC Has $812.70 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,474,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,709 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $812,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.50.

STZ stock opened at $219.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.36 and a 200-day moving average of $226.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

