Fmr LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,591,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 676,526 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.33% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $756,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA opened at $77.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

