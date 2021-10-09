Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on FMX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FMX traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $82.98. The company had a trading volume of 232,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,953. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.51). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 84.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 21.4% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,279,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,665,000 after buying an additional 37,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.