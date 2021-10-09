Fort L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fort L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 35.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 180,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,305,000 after acquiring an additional 46,954 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 129,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,846,000 after acquiring an additional 56,203 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 239,466.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 31.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 295,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,037,000 after buying an additional 70,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,853,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,395,000 after buying an additional 76,841 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $216.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.29 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.34.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

