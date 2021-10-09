Fort L.P. Decreases Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Fort L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LDOS opened at $98.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.50.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

