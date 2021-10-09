Fort L.P. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Fort L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 119.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $243,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $93,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,528 shares of company stock worth $2,324,217 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $200.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FFIV. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 target price (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

