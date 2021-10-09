Fort L.P. Has $1.60 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Fort L.P. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,882 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $537,004,000 after buying an additional 240,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $509,271,000 after acquiring an additional 105,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $377,654,000 after acquiring an additional 18,560 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,643 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $304,102,000 after acquiring an additional 30,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 11.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,561,220 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $294,105,000 after acquiring an additional 266,833 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Best Buy from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,636 shares of company stock worth $642,736. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $107.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.28. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

