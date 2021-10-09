Fort L.P. Sells 20,406 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Fort L.P. lessened its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 27.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,406 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 478,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,113,000 after buying an additional 46,693 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 352.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Juniper Networks by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNPR. Raymond James raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $156,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,120 shares of company stock valued at $599,017. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.