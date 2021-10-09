Fort L.P. Sells 2,673 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Fort L.P. lowered its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 15.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $341,773,000 after purchasing an additional 247,662 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $220,276,000 after buying an additional 37,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,777 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $240,331,000 after acquiring an additional 35,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $139,435,000 after acquiring an additional 58,102 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $145,254,000 after acquiring an additional 185,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total value of $252,436.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,528 shares of company stock worth $2,324,217. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks stock opened at $200.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.83. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price target (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.