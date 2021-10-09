Fort L.P. Sells 5,005 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Fort L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

GNTX opened at $35.31 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $26.90 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.61.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.