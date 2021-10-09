Fort L.P. Sells 5,982 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Fort L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,982 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAH opened at $48.71 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

