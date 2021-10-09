Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will announce sales of $1.94 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.95 billion and the lowest is $1.92 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $7.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $7.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.68. 515,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,676. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.