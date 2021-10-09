Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Director Sells $75,600.00 in Stock

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Director James W. Ziglar sold 30,000 shares of Forward Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FORD opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 million, a P/E ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 0.94. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 1.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORD. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Forward Industries in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Industries by 29.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Forward Industries during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forward Industries by 129.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 160,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc operates as a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: distribution and design. The distribution segment consists of two reporting units that source and distribute carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.