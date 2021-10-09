Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.80 ($71.53) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €70.24 ($82.63).

Shares of FME stock opened at €60.36 ($71.01) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €64.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is €65.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a one year high of €75.08 ($88.33).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

