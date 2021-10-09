Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

FSNUY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of FSNUY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.64. 30,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,190. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.36. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $14.81.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 4.78%. Equities analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

