FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “FREYR AS provides cluster-based R&D initiatives and the development of an ecosystem of scientific, commercial and financial stakeholders to support the expansion of the battery value chain. FREYR AS, formerly known as Alussa Energy, is based in New York. “
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Pareto Securities started coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FREYR Battery Company Profile
FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.
