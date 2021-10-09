FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Trading Up 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.82 and last traded at $33.69. Approximately 53,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.62.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

