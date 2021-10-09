Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,288,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,759,000 after purchasing an additional 228,438 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,813,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,540,000 after purchasing an additional 83,912 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,959,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,123,000 after purchasing an additional 338,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,581,000 after purchasing an additional 77,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,524,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,012,000 after purchasing an additional 389,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK opened at $207.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,836 shares of company stock worth $981,579. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.80.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.