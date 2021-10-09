Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $1.97 Million Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 71.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 160.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.62.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $178.63 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.47.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

