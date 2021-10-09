Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $2.39 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,570,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CarMax by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after buying an additional 1,795,132 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,451,000 after buying an additional 527,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,074,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,985,000 after purchasing an additional 223,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX opened at $130.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 23,362 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $3,158,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,522 shares of company stock valued at $20,082,338. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens upped their target price on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.46.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

